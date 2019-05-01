|
|
HORN EDRIC DAVID Aged 94 years
of Gresford and
East Maitland
Beloved husband of BERYL. Loving father and father in law of PHILLIP, COLLEEN, GRAEME, ROBYN and their partners. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved brother of SUE and loved member of the HORN and GRANT families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on THURSDAY the 2nd May, 2019 at 11.00am
Published in The Maitland Mercury on May 1, 2019