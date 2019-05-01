Home
EDRIC DAVID HORN

EDRIC DAVID HORN Notice
HORN EDRIC DAVID Aged 94 years

of Gresford and

East Maitland

Beloved husband of BERYL. Loving father and father in law of PHILLIP, COLLEEN, GRAEME, ROBYN and their partners. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved brother of SUE and loved member of the HORN and GRANT families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on THURSDAY the 2nd May, 2019 at 11.00am



Published in The Maitland Mercury on May 1, 2019
