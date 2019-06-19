Home
WATSON Edna Clare Passed away peacefully 13.06.2019 Aged 94 Years Late of Branxton Beloved wife of DAVID (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to NARELLE, BRIAN and SHANI. Much loved grandmother to ANNA, ELISE, ELLEN, DOMINIQUE, CLARE and RHYS and great grandmother to CALLUM and EVELYN. A loved and respected member of the FROST and WATSON FAMILIES. Family and Friends of EDNA are warmly invited to a celebration of her life in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Branxton this FRIDAY, 21.06.2019 at 10:30AM. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 19, 2019
