Donald Norman BELL

BELL Donald Norman Aged 87 Years

of Tenambit

Beloved husband of MARGARET, loved father and father in law of ROBERT and JENNIFER, TIM and ALLISON, much loved Papa of his grandchildren ZOE, TOBY, ALEX and TEEGAN and his great grandchildren ALVY and MAXLEY. Brother, brother in law and uncle of BARBARA (dec), JUDY and their families and the OSLAND family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peters Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on FRIDAY, 3rd May, 2019 at 2pm.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from May 1 to May 3, 2019
