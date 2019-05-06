Home
DARLENE JONES

DARLENE JONES Notice
JONES DARLENE nee MILLS

Aged 44 years

of Aberglasslyn

Dearly loved wife of DOUG, devoted mother of BRITTANY, BRENDON, BRAIDYN and HANNAH. A loved daughter, daughter in law, sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and neice. A dear friend and business associate of many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of Darlene's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on FRIDAY 10th May, 2019 at 1.00pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to Dungog Shire Palliative Care Volunteers Inc may be left at the Chapel.

Darlene requested that everyone wear a touch of purple.



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury from May 6 to May 8, 2019
