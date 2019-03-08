|
|
BRODIE Daniel Eric ( Dan) FSGT RAAF (retired)
1st March 2019
Late of Thornton
Dearly loved husband of Beverley (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law, adored pop and great pop. Much loved son and son-in-law, loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Will be sadly missed by the Brodie and Jones families.
Aged 81 Years and 11 months
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dan's life this Tuesday 12th March 2019 commencing 12pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Cnr Anderson Drive and Delprat Avenue, Beresfield.
'REST IN PEACE'
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019