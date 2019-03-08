Home
Daniel Eric (Dan) BRODIE

Notice Condolences

Daniel Eric (Dan) BRODIE Notice
BRODIE Daniel Eric ( Dan) FSGT RAAF (retired)

1st March 2019

Late of Thornton



Dearly loved husband of Beverley (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law, adored pop and great pop. Much loved son and son-in-law, loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Will be sadly missed by the Brodie and Jones families.



Aged 81 Years and 11 months



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dan's life this Tuesday 12th March 2019 commencing 12pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Cnr Anderson Drive and Delprat Avenue, Beresfield.



'REST IN PEACE'



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019
