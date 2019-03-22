Home
Craig Andrew "Cranky" COOPER


1972 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Craig Andrew "Cranky" COOPER Notice
COOPER Craig Andrew "Cranky" 10th March 2019

Late of Woodberry



Dearly loved partner of Donna. Loving father and father-in-law of Brad and Hayley, Chloe, and Lockie. Much loved son and son-in-law of Judith, Hilton (dec), Pat and Val. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle of Karen, Shane, Kim, Michael , Steven, Allan and their families.



Aged 46 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Craig's life this Monday 25th March 2019,commencing 2pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 76 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019
