Clarence James HUGHES

Clarence James HUGHES Notice
HUGHES Clarence James 'JIM'

Aged 79 years

of Tenambit

Dearly loved husband of PHYLLIS, father and father in law of MICHAEL and TONEE, DARREN and LISA, PHILLIP and CATHY, DONNA and DARREN, DEBRA and PETER, ANDREW and DEBBIE, KERRI-ANN and MICHAEL. Pop of 23 grandkids and 30 great grandkids. Loved brother of GLORIA, KAYE, JAN, JULIE and MARK, brother in law and uncle of their families.

Family and friends warmly invited to attend the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William Street, East Maitland on FRIDAY 21st June, 2019 at 12noon.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 19, 2019
