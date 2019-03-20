Home
Catherine "Dawn" HOGAN

HOGAN Catherine "Dawn" Aged 85 Years

formerly of Rutherford

Beloved wife of the late JOHN HOGAN, loving mother and mother in law of ANNETTE and GERRY, GREG and DI, STEVE and LEA, CATHY, WILL and JULIE. Loving Nana Dawn of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved member of the WATSON and HOGAN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Josephs Catholic Church, East Maitland on FRIDAY, 22nd March, 2019 at 10am. A private burial will follow.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
