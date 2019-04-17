|
|
TRAPPEL BRUCE CHARLES Aged 76 Years
late of Largs
formerly of Bolwarra and East Maitland
Beloved husband of RUTH. Adored father of BEVERLEY and MICHAEL, RODNEY and SALLY-ANNE, TIANA and EDNEY. Cherished Poppy of BEAU, LOCHLAN, BREANNA, LAURYN, NIAMH, CIARRA and JAMES. Much loved son of BART and MARY (both dec), brother of DESMOND and TERRY and their families. A treasured member of the TRAPPEL, FORTIER, MAURER and MATE families and a great friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Josephs, Catholic Church East Maitland on WEDNESDAY, 24th April, 2019at 2pm. Thence for the Morpeth Cemetery.
A true gentleman finally at peace.
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019