BIRD Barry (PHF) 10/7/1946 - 6/3/2019 Peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care Late of The Fairway Port Macquarie and Formerly Moree and Hunter Valley Very much Loved Husband of Barbara (Deceased) and loving Brother & Brother in law of Colleen & Brian, Fond Uncle of Denis & Fiona, Jane & Rob and Great Uncle of Emma, Georgia, Lara, Kade & Joel Aged 72 years REQUIESCAT-IN-PACE The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Barry will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church Hay Street Port Macquarie on Thursday 14th March 2019 Commencing at 11-30AM, At the conclusion of the Prayers, following the Mass a Burial will take Place at the Gresford Catholic Cemetery on Friday March 15 th Commencing at 12-00Noon By Special request no Floral Tributes, In Lieu of Donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Research would be appreciated in Memory of Barry and a Donation plate will be available at the church 118 Gordon Street Port Macquarie Australian Owned and Operated 0265831266







Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary