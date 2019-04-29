Home
AKHURST Audrey June of Balgownie formerly of Maitland



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruce. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Marie, David and Katie, and Wayne. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years

Reunited with Dad



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Audrey's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday 2 May, 2019 at 12noon.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Apr. 29, 2019
